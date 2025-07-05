Former Vice President Krishan Kant’s grandson Virat Kant joins BJP

Virat Kant, the grandson of the late Krishan Kant, former Vice President of India, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in the national capital.

He was welcomed into the party by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar.

Describing the induction as a significant development, Tarun Chugh said, “This is a masterstroke. His late grandfather, Krishan Kant, contributed to the independence movement and served as the Vice President of India. His grandson joining the BJP is a major milestone and will help strengthen the party.”

Chugh further remarked, “Many educated youngsters are joining the BJP, inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Krishan Kant, who died of a heart attack at the age of 75, remains the only Indian Vice President to have passed away while in office. Then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had paid tribute to him, describing his death as “the end of an era.”