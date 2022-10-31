Former RSP general secretary Chandrachoodan passes away

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and its former national general secretary, TJ Chandrachoodan passed away on Monday. He was 82.

He was suffering from old age related ailments and he was being treated at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chandrachoodan joined full-time politics after quitting his job as a lecturer from the Devaswom Board College, Sasthamkotta.

Born on 20 April 1940 in Thiruvananthapuram, Chandrachoodan entered active politics through RSP’s students wing, Progressive Students union(PSU). Later he was elected as the state president of PYF (currently RYF), the youth wing of RSP.

He became a member of the RSP state secretariat in 1975 and was elevated to the national secretariat in 1990. He took charge as the party’s Kerala secretary in 1999. He became the party’s national general secretary in 2008 and held the post for the next ten years.

He had contested the Kerala Assembly elections in Thiruvananthapuram West constituency in 1982 and 1987 and Aryanad constituency in 1987, but could not win.

Chandrachoodan had regretted his party’s rift with the Left Democratic Front(LDF) that led to its exit from the CPI-M-led led front. The RSP had quit the LDF after being denied a seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Then RSP joined the United Democratic Front(UDF) and successfully contested from the Kollam Lok Sabha seat. However, the party couldn’t win a single seat in the assembly polls held in 2016 and 2021.

He has authored books such as Marxism Varthamana Prasaktam, Rashtra Tantra, French Revolution, Abhijathanaya TK, Those who walked on the Thorn Path of Revolution and K Balakrishnan, Genius of Malayalam.