Former RAW chief Alok Joshi appointed NSAB chairman

Former head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Alok Joshi was on Wednesday appointed as the chairman of the reconstituted National Security Advisory Board (NSAB).

The revamped NSAB has seven members, including distinguished former officers, who were part of the nation’s civil services and the defence forces.

Advertisement

They include former Western Air Commander Air Marshal P M Sinha, Lt General A K Singh, who was formerly the Southern Army Commander and former Naval officer Rear Admiral Monty Khanna.

Advertisement

The board members also include retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, who was also India’s ambassador to Russia, B Venkatesh Verma.

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Rajiv Ranjan Verma and Manmohan Singh are also part of the revamped NSAB.

The said board is an advisory body which gives important inputs to the National Security Council.

Meanwhile, along with the CCS meeting, two more committee meetings, including Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) were convened at the residence of the Prime Minister.

It was on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his residence here, while the CDS Anil Chauhan and the tri-services chiefs also attended the meeting.