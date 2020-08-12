The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who had also tested positive for Coronavirus, continues to remain critical at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Presently, he is “haemodynamically stable and on a ventilator,” said a medical bulletin released by the hospital on Wednesday.

Pranab Mukherjee undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on Monday.

As the former President remains critical, his daughter and Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Wednesday posted an emotional message on her Twitter handle.

“Last year, August 8 was one of the happiest day for me as my dad received the Bharat Ratna. Exactly a year later, on August 10 he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best for him and give me strength to accept both joys and sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all for their concerns,” she tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee, who underwent a life-saving brain surgery on August 10, has not shown any improvement and his health status worsened on Tuesday as informed by the hospital authorities.

He still remains on ventilator support.

As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on Monday in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery, but remained critical subsequently and on a ventilator.

The 84-year-old had on Monday informed in a tweet that he has been found COVID-19 positive while on a visit to hospital for a separate procedure. He further requested people who have come in contact with in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for Coronavirus.

Soon after veteran Congress leader Mukherjee shared the news, leaders, cutting across party lines, wished him a speedy recovery.