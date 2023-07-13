Former OBC Board chairman Satynarayan Singh passes away

Former Chairman of Other Backward Class Commission and the Dang Area Development Commission (with MoS status), Dr. Satynarayan Singh Saini (retired IAS), passed away here on Thursday after a protracted illness.

Dr. Saini was 89. He was heading a number of social organizations, including Swachh Nagar Sanstha, Mukt Manch, and Kavya Literary Organization. He was active on the issues of OBCs and Gurjar reservations and used to give his advice to the state government on them.

Dr. Satynarayan Singh Saini’s body has been cremated this morning.

In a condolence message on Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “My deepest condolences on the demise of retired IAS officer Dr. Satyanarayan Singh Saini, former chairman of Dang Area Development Commission. Associated with various social organizations. Mr. Saini continued to write regularly in the state’s newspapers as well.. He made important contributions in various fields. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members in this difficult time”.

Many other leaders and ministers, including Dr B D Kalla, Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasara, PCC President, and Rajiv Arora, chairman of Rajasthan Small Scale Industries Corporation Limited, have also conveyed their condolences on the demise of Singh.