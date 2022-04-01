Former minister goes absconding as police arrests man carrying Rs.6.90 lakh hawala money for subversive activities

A former minister went absconding while the police on Thursday arrested a person and recovered hawala cash amounting Rs.6.90 lakh that was meant for subversive activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that on the basis of a specific input that some persons are going to receive hawala money at Jammu, several checking points were established in the Jammu city. On suspicion police party in Gandhi Nagar locality arrested one person identified as Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir.

A sum of Rs.6.90 lakhs was seized from the 64 years old Shah whi on questioning disclosed that he was tasked by a former minister Jatinder Singh @ Babu Singh of Kathua (Chairman of Nature – Mankind Friendly Global Party) to collect the money from one Omer at Srinagar. After receiving money from Omer, Shah came to jammu and was caught, said the ADGP.

On questioning, he disclosed names of his local associates and Foreign Associates, Javed and Khatib residents of PoK and Faroow Khan of Torronto.

Shah is also admin of a secret whatsapp group having members not limited to Pakistanis and Saudis.

Three persons, Gurdev Singh, Sidhant sharma and Mohammad Shrief Sartaj have been detained for questioning, said the ADGP.