Former Meghalaya Chief Minister Salseng C Marak passes away at 82

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Salseng C Marak passed away at the age of 82 on Friday.

Known for his integrity and commitment to the state, Marak breathed his last at Tura Civil Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.Known for his integrity and commitment to the state, Marak breathed his last at Tura Civil Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment.

Salseng C Marak served as the 6th Chief Minister of Meghalaya from 1993 to 1998. A dedicated leader, Marak represented the Resubelpara constituency in the North Garo Hills in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Advertisement

His tenure as Chief Minister is remembered for his unwavering stance against the nexus between militancy and politics, which he believed could compromise the principles and policies of the Congress party.

Marak’s influence extended beyond his time as Chief Minister. In 2003, he served as the president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). His brief second term as Chief Minister in March 1998 was marked by political turbulence, lasting only 12 days before the Congress-led coalition resigned, allowing BB Lyngdoh of the United Parliamentary Forum to take over.

Born in 1941, Marak was an alumnus of Kolkata’s prestigious Scottish Church College.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his condolences on X, stating, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of former CM Salseng C Marak. His contributions to Meghalaya’s development will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”