Former LDF convenor rejects CPM leader’s remarks on political Islam

Senior CPI-M leader and former LDF convenor EP Jayarajan has rejected the statement of his party colleague P Jayarajan that Political Islam has become a big challenge in the state as it attracts youths towards terror outfits.

Speaking to media persons here, Jayarajan said Kerala is a state where terrorists cannot extend their activities as the state government is vigilant.

“Kerala is a state where terrorists cannot extend their activities. The government here is working with great vigil to create religious tolerance, and to provide happiness and satisfaction for the people. This government will not allow any terrorist activities in Kerala,” said EP Jayarajan.

In an interview to a local media, Jayarajan said the other day that Political Islam has become a big challenge in the state as it attracts youths to terror outfits.

Talking about his upcoming book related to Muslim politics and political Islam, the CPI-M strongman said though only a few youths from Kannur joined terror outfits like Islamic State (IS), the influence of political Islam is a matter of concern and an issue in Kerala.

He said political Islam wields its influence among youths by taking advantage of the social situation following the Babri Masjid demolition. “A few youths from Kannur had joined IS and went to Syria and Afghanistan. Four others joined terror groups in Kashmir and they were killed in an encounter with the Indian Army. We don’t want to exaggerate it. But, youths are being influenced by political Islam,” he said.

Meanwhile, Catholic Church mouthpiece ‘Deepika’ daily welcomed Jayarajan’s remarks. In an editorial published on Wednesday, Deepika said someone like Jayarajan coming to change the face of Islamic extremism gives expectation. Along with this, comes the criticism that the CPI-M cannot see the political Islam as seen by P Jayarajan.

The editorial says Jayarajan’s statement is relevant despite the fact that secular parties have fuelled Islamic extremism and that Jayarajan’s statement conforms to the church’s position.

“Congress and the Left parties in India did not modernise their stances according to the devastation wrought by Islamic extremism globally. This helped the growth of right-wing thinking, politics and communalism in Indian politics. Although the word Islamophobia cannot be dismissed completely, its misuse has grown to the level of political Islam,” the editorial further says.

Stating that those who failed to recognize Islamic extremism did a disservice to secular politics, the editorial said even after ruling for decades, Congress could not fight terrorism.

Christians, who suffer religious persecution the most, have been left out of international reporting. Instead, the perpetrators were portrayed as victims, the editorial says “Christians in the Middle East face genocide-like persecution. There is no doubt about the lives lost in the Israel-Hamas war,” the editorial further says.

The editorial also accused the Kerala media of not writing about Christians who are being killed by Islamic terrorist movements all over the world.