Former Kerala minister Kutty Ahammed Kutty passes away at 71

Former Kerala local administration minister and Muslim League leader Kutty Ahammed Kutty passed away at his residence at Tanur in Malappuram district on Sunday. He was 71.

Ahammed Kutty was elected to the Kerala Assembly three times, initially from Tanur in 1992 and twice from Tirurangadi in 1996 and 2001. He served as Minister for Local Administration in the 2004 Oommen Chandy-led government.

He was the chairman of the IUML state committee’s environmental protection committee. Ahammed Kutty served as the president of the IUML Tanur constituency, president of the Malappuram district Swatantra Thozhilali Union, and chairman of the public works standing committee of Malappuram district panchayat. He stepped back from active politics after he met with a car accident in February 2005.

Ahammed Kutty is survived by his wife and three children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences over the demise of Kutty Ahammed kutty