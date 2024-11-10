Former Kerala minister alleges secretary’s role in deep-sea fishing deal controversy

CPI-M leader and former fisheries minister J Mercykutty Amma launched a scathing attack on Agriculture Department Special Secretary N Prasanth accusing him of a role in a political conspiracy along with Congress.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mercykutty Amma said N Prasanth was behind the multi-crore deep-sea fishing deal controversy and he played the role of villain to hatch a political conspiracy.

The allegations came a day after Prasanth publicly dubbed his senior, Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak, a psychopath.

Advertisement

“Today, Kerala is witnessing the fallout of Shri Prashanth IAS breaking all service rules and common decency. But back in February 2021, Prasanth played the villain in a political conspiracy,” Mercykutty Amma wrote on Facebook.

She further alleged that on February 21, 2021, when the Congress’s political campaign march reached Kollam, Chennithala made a sensational claim that the Fisheries Department had sanctioned a Rs 5,000 crore deep-sea trawler deal. At the time, Mercykutty Amma was Kerala’s Fisheries Minister

“The media asked me about the allegation, and I clarified that it was baseless. The next day, however, Chennithala released a document revealing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 5,000 crore, signed with an American Malayali. Deliberately, a key fact was concealed,” she said.

According to Mercykutty Amma, contrary to Chennithala’s assertion that the Fisheries Department had signed the MoU, it was actually signed by Prasanth, the then MD of Inland Navigation. “The aim behind the script was to ensure the support of coastal constituencies for the UDF.” Mercykutty Amma said. She further alleged that her investigation revealed a deeper conspiracy in it

Concluding her post, Mercykutty Amma said, a grand conspiracy! I had a feeling the truth would eventually emerge. Now, Prasanth IAS officer who once worked for Ramesh Chennithala and the UDF, has returned to play the villain. Satyameva Jayate.”