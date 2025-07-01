Former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan remains critical

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, who was hospitalized last Monday, remains in critical condition as of Tuesday.

He continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and while there has been no significant improvement in his condition, doctors have noted that he is responding to medication.

Advertisement

A new team of seven specialists from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College examined the veteran leader on Tuesday. The team has recommended continuing the current line of treatment and advised changes only if necessary.

Advertisement

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby visited Achuthanandan at the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. He confirmed that the former chief minister remains in a critical state but is responding to medication.

Achuthanandan is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.