Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren in Delhi amid BJP defection rumours

Amid the buzz around his defection to the BJP, senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, arrived in Delhi on Sunday.

According to sources, Soren is likely to meet senior BJP leaders in the national capital. Some of his loyalists are also accompanying him during the visit.

However, Soren has termed his Delhi visit “personal”.

“I have come here for my personal work,” he told reporters, ignoring the direct questions on his BJP switch.

The political buzz intensified after Soren’s reported meeting with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata yesterday.

The meeting, which reportedly included four other JMM leaders, has fueled rumors of a possible defection. However, he has denied meeting the West Bengal BJP leader.

The timing of Soren’s Delhi visit has also added to the intrigue, as the assembly elections in Jharkhand draw close.

Earlier on Saturday, Champai Soren downplayed the speculation, expressing uncertainty about the rumors surrounding his visit.

“I don’t know what rumours are being spread. I don’t know what news is being run, so I cannot tell whether it’s true or not. I don’t know anything about it…Hum jahan par hain vahi par hain (I am here only),” Soren told reporters on Saturday.

Soren, who briefly served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand earlier this year, took office in February after the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a high-profile money laundering case.

However, his tenure as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand was short-lived, as he stepped down in July, allowing Hemant Soren to return as the head of the state government.