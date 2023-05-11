Former JD (U) chief R C P Singh joins BJP

Former Union minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President R C P Singh on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s all-round development.

He was formally inducted into the party fold by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the BJP headquarters.

Singh quit the JD (U) last year following sharp differences with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the JD (U) sought a reply from him on allegations of corruption related to ‘discrepancies in immovable properties’.

Talking to reporters after joining the BJP, Singh launched a frontal attack on Nitish Kumar, saying he was ‘hungry’ for ‘Chair’. He said, ”Nitish Babu says he is against crime and corruption, but he is doing everything for another ‘C’ i.e. chair”

He wondered why Nitish was going from one state to another for Opposition unity while the people of Bihar voted him to power for the welfare of the state.

Singh heaped praise on the PM, saying it was because of the work being done by his government that India has now become the fifth largest economy in the world.