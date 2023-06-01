Former Customs Deputy Commissioner, family get jail term

The CBI Special Court here on Wednesday sentenced PR Vijayan, former Deputy Commissioner of Kozhikode Customs, and his family to two years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 2.50 crore, in the case of amassing wealth beyond their known sources of income

The CBI Special Court Judge KK Balakrishnan sentenced PR Vijayan, 73, a native of Irinjalakuda who retired as the Deputy Commissioner of Kozhikode Customs, his wife and three children to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2.50 crore in the case

The CBI has alleged that Vijayan misused his position to amass wealth .Property worth Rs 78. 90 lakh has been found under the ownership of PR Vijayan and his family. The property found in the investigation was in the name of his wife and three daughters, and hence they were also punished

In the investigation, the CBI has found records of Vijayan’s son-in-law sending Rs 50 lakh to his wife and relatives. The court said further action on this will not affect the verdict of the case.