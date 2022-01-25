Former Congress MP and Union Minister RPN Singh joins BJP

A scion of a royal family in Padrauna, Uttar Pradesh, Congress heavyweight and former Union Minister of State Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh on Tuesday quit the Congress party and joined the BJP here.

Seen as a great setback for the Congress party ahead of the next month’s Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh or RPN Singh was welcomed into the Bjp fold by scion of another royal family and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP UP in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the party’s state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Earlier, Singh in a tweet informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi about his decision to quit the Congress party terming it a beginning of a new chapter in his political journey.

“Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind,” RPN Singh further tweeted while sharing a copy of his resignation letter to the Congress president.

RPN Singh said he looked forward to contributing to nation-building under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, JP Nadda and Amit Shah.

“This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation-building under the visionary leadership and guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @Narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home [email protected] Amit Shah ji,’ RPN Singh tweeted.

Unconfirmed reports here indicated that RPN was unhappy that his close associates were denied tickets for the coming assembly polls in IP. That was the reason for his decision to quit the Congress and join the Bjp, sources said.

A former MP from Kushinagar, RPN Singh was elected to 15th Lok Sabha from Kushinagar. He however suffered defeat at the hands of BJP’S Rajesh Pandey in the election to16th Lok Sabha.