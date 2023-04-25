Former CMs Siddaramaiah, HDK stopped central schemes: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday accused former Karnataka of creating obstacles to the implementation of Central schemes pioneered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state.

The BJP national president made the remark while holding a roadshow at Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district on Tuesday. “Governments of former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy created bottlenecks in a bid to stop implementation of the schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Schemes like PM Yashasvi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi were stopped. Earlier, Siddaramaiah’s government also did the same thing,” said Nadda.

Targeting Congress for extending support to the People’s Front of India (PFI), Nadda said, “When Siddaramaiah was in power, they supported PFI goons and there was a palpable ambience of fear. However, in the light of strong evidence, the PFI was declared an anti-national organisation and was banned. Now, DK Shivakumar is saying that the Congress will uplift the ban on PFI if they are voted to power. Should such people be allowed to return to power?” the BJP national chief asked.

Nadda, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, reached Bengaluru this afternoon by a special flight and then took a helicopter ride to Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapur district.

In the evening, Nadda participated in a party meeting at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district where he discuss the poll preparations in Hoskote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapur and Nelamangala assembly constituencies. He also visited a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and addressed several public meetings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also on a three-day visit to the state, offered prayers at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Monday.