Former BJP MP Uday Singh named first president of Jan Suraaj Party

Jan Suraaj Party, founded by Prashant Kishor, has appointed former BJP MP Uday Singh as its first National President.

Making the announcement in Patna on Monday, Kishor said that the appointment was the unanimous decision of the 150-member core committee of the party.

He said, “Uday Singh has been supporting the Jan Suraaj Party from day one. When he agreed to formally join the Jan Suraaj family, the 150-member core committee unanimously decided to make him the first national president of the party.”

“Now, Uday Singh, RCP Singh, Manoj Bharti and others will be responsible for the party’s day to day affairs. I will continue my efforts to further strengthen the Jan Suraaj family,” he said.

Uday Singh has been a BJP MP from Purnia Lok Sabha constituency twice. In 2019, when JDU and BJP again formed an alliance and Purnia seat went to JD(U), he contested the Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate but lost.

He said, “We have a new vision and will continue to challenge the traditional political parties in Bihar be it the BJP, JD(U) or the RJD. In the next few months, people will realise that they have got a viable alternative to the Grand Alliance and the NDA that have been ruling Bihar for the past 35 years.”

Uday Singh has patronised Prashant Kishor in his journey from day one. When the political strategist decided to launch his socio-political journey in Bihar, Uday Singh shared a part of the famous Sheikhpura House in Patna, which serves as Prashant Kishor’s residence-cum-party HQs.

The much-talked about vanity van that Prashant Kishor used during the BPSC protests in Patna also belongs to Uday Singh.

After the vanity van controversy, Uday Singh came forward and accepted that he had patronised PK in his struggle.

He also revealed that he had got the Jan Suraaj Party registered with the Election Commission much before Prashant Kishor had decided to form a political party.

After delegating organisational responsibilities to Uday Singh and RCP Singh, Kishor is all set to launch his ‘Bihar Badlaav Yatra’ on Tuesday from Sitabdiara, Bihar, the birthplace of socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) with the aim of realising his unfulfilled dream of transforming Bihar through ‘Sampoorna Kranti’ (Total Revolution).