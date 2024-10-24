Former BJP leader Jayanta Bora joins Cong ahead of Assam bypoll

In a significant political development ahead of a crucial by-election, former BJP leader Jayanta Bora formally joined the Congress during a ceremony held at Rajiv Bhawan in Tezpur on Thursday.

His induction into the Congress was marked by an exceptional occurrence in the political sphere—Bora was granted the party’s ticket even before becoming an official member.

This move underscores Congress’ strategic planning as it looks to bolster its chances in the upcoming election.

Bora’s formal membership ceremony was attended by key Congress figures, including Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a prominent Congress MP from Assam. Gogoi played a pivotal role in facilitating Bora’s transition to the Congress and his early ticket allocation, a decision that has sparked widespread discussion within political circles.

The early granting of a ticket to Bora, even before his official induction into the party, is being viewed as an unusual but calculated step by the Congress.

Party insiders have framed this move as a strategic effort to seize momentum in the region and position Bora as a strong contender in the by-election. The decision reflects the party’s recognition of Bora’s potential to connect with voters in Tezpur, a crucial constituency for both the Congress and the BJP.

Jayanta Bora himself expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging the unusual trajectory of his political journey. “This early ticket allocation is a great honor, and I see it as a sign of good fortune. I am deeply committed to serving the people and bringing positive change to Tezpur,” Bora stated during the ceremony.

Gaurav Gogoi, addressing the audience at the event, acknowledged that while Bora’s early ticket allocation is rare, it is not unprecedented. Gogoi pointed to other instances in Indian politics where exceptional measures were taken due to unique political circumstances. He further emphasized that the Congress party is committed to taking bold steps to strengthen its position in Assam.

“The early ticket for Bora signifies our confidence in his leadership and our belief in his ability to represent the people of Tezpur effectively,” Gogoi stated. He also highlighted the importance of the Assam United Front’s resilience in its political efforts, hinting at the larger coalition’s role in the upcoming electoral battle.

Gogoi remained optimistic about the Congress party’s future in Assam, stating, “We are continuing our discussions and developing strategies to ensure that we consolidate our position in the state. Our goal is unity within the party and a stronger connection with the people.”

As the by-election approaches, Bora’s candidacy stands out not only for its early confirmation but also for its symbolic significance. His switch from the BJP to Congress represents a shift in political allegiances that could influence voters in Tezpur and beyond.

Bora’s induction is part of Congress’ broader plan to reinvigorate its prospects in Assam, especially in a constituency like Tezpur, which has been a battleground for political influence.

The event concluded with calls for unity among Congress members and further discussions to solidify party strategies in the lead-up to the by-election. With Jayanta Bora now in the fold, the Congress hopes.