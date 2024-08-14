Former Bihar minister Ram Jatan Sinha joined Cong

Former Bihar minister Ram Jatan Sinha rejoined Congress on Wednesday. He had earlier served the grand old party as the president of its Bihar unit

Chairman of the party’s Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, senior leader Nasir Hussain and party’s Bihar president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed the new entrant into the party fold at the party headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, the former minister said, “I am overwhelmed by the honour I have received today. I will contribute to strengthening the Congress party with full sincerity.”

Senior party leader Husain said, “We welcome Ram Jatan Sinha into the Congress party. We hope that the party will perform well under his guidance (in Bihar).”

Speaking on the occasion, Khera said, “Ram Jatan Sinha ji does not need any introduction. He has been a senior Congress leader for a long time. I am very happy to welcome him to the party.”

Bihar Congress president Singh said, “Ram Jatan Sinha’s political career started with the student movement. He was also the president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee.”

He said Sinha’s joining the Congress will further strengthen the party.