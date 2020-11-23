Tarun Gogoi, the veteran Congress leader and three-time Assam Chief Minister, passed away on Monday evening.

Gogoi, 86, had been severely ill for a long time with post-Covid complications and had been in a hospital for several weeks. He died of multiple organ failure, informed Assam Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gogoi’s health condition deteriorated since Friday due to post-Covid19 complications.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

President Kovind tweeted, “Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam.”

“He will always be remembered for the development of Assam and especially towards his efforts to improve law and order and fighting insurgency in the state. His passing away marks the end of an era. In this hour of grief, condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Tarun Gogoi is survived by wife Dolly Gogoi, son Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha member, and daughter Chandrima Gogoi who lives in the US.

Gogoi’s body would be kept at the famous Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Monday night while the cremation will take place on Tuesday or Wednesday with full state honours after consultation with his family, said Sarma while interacting with the media.

(With agency inputs)