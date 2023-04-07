Former Andhra CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP

Former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, nearly a month after leaving the Congress.

He was introduced to reporters at a press conference at the BJP headquarters by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP general secretary Arun Singh and other leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy hit out at the Congress leadership for its inability to accept people’s verdict. The Congress, he said, was “taking wrong decisions” and paying the price.

“The sad part is they are not interested in doing any course correction. If a mistake has been made, it should be acknowledged and efforts should be made to correct it. There is no such thing in Congress. Due to the Congress high command’s bad decisions, the party is losing everywhere,” he said.

Reddy, who was the last chief minister of Andhra Pradesh before its bifurcation in 2014, resigned from the Congress on March 12.

The former chief minister also praised the BJP leadership for taking bold decisions in the interest of the nation. “The commitment with which they are implementing their welfare policies is very commendable. I am motivated by the vision and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I have joined the party now and whatever role is assigned, I will do it enthusiastically,” he said.

Welcoming Reddy into the BJP fold, Union minister Joshi said he would strengthen the fight against corruption because his image as an MLA and minister has been very clean. ”His decision to join the BJP will give a big boost to the BJP in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

A cricketer-turned-politician, Reddy is a four-time MLA who won from Vayalpadu (merged with the Pileru Assembly constituency) in 1989, 1999, and 2004 Assembly elections. In the 1994 polls, he lost to the Telugu Desam Party but won again in 2009 from Pileru.