Forest officials brutally attacked by sand mafia in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Forest Department officials faced a vicious assault by alleged sand mafia members in Kawardha district, leaving four injured and underscoring concerns over the growing influence of illegal mining syndicates.

The assault, carried out by suspected members of the sand mafia, occurred late Tuesday night as the officers attempted to prevent illegal sand mining in the Kudoor Jhori nala near Dalmauha village.

The officials, led by Circle In-Charge Ganesh Chandravanshi, had received intelligence regarding illegal sand extraction in the Kudoor Jhori nala near Dalmauha village. Upon arrival, they discovered a tractor-trolley laden with sand stuck in the mud, with two more tractors nearby. As the officers moved in, a mob of local residents descended on them, hurling abuses and issuing death threats.

The attackers, armed with sticks and rods, pursued the officers, assaulting them viciously and tearing their uniforms. Despite efforts by some team members to escape to the nearby village, the violence escalated further when a group of 20 assailants caught up with them around midnight.

The sand mafia’s brutality didn’t stop there. The two officers, covered in blood, were tossed into a JCB machine’s bucket and transported 6 km away to Kamthi, where they were dumped. In Kamthi, the injured officers pleaded for water, but the mafia callously threatened to kill them, even recording a video of the horrific incident.

Before unleashing a second wave of vicious assaults, the attackers ominously warned, ‘You seize our sand carts, now we will kill you.’ Officers Ganesh Chandravanshi and Anil Kurre suffered severe injuries in the assault, but managed to escape. Other officials targeted in the operation were Vinayak Manav Maravi, Dinesh Kumar Verma, and watchman Laman Baiga.

The injured officers have lodged an official complaint, prompting the police to register a case against 20 individuals under charges of attempted murder and assault on public servants. The accused remain at large, but law enforcement officials have assured that they will be apprehended soon.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Pankaj Patel confirmed that the Forest Development Corporation team was targeted while trying to stop illegal sand mining activities. “This is an attack on government servants performing their duty. We have registered a case, and strict action will be taken against those involved,” he stated.

As authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal sand mining operations, the attack has sparked outrage among local government bodies, with demands for heightened security and swift legal action against those responsible for the violence.

The sand mafia has long been a menace in Chhattisgarh, where illegal mining operations have flourished in many districts, often under the protection of local criminal networks. The administration is now under pressure to ensure that such incidents do not continue unchecked, threatening not just the environment but also the safety of law enforcement and forest officials.