Foreigners chant ‘Bam Bam Bhole’, take holy dip at Sangam

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the Mahakumbh saw a remarkable confluence of faith and unity at the Sangam, where people from across the country and world gathered to take holy dip here on Tuesday. Chanting “Jai Shri Ram,” “Har Har Gange,” and “Bam Bam Bhole,” devotees from around the world united for the first Amrit Snan, showcasing a remarkable display of cultural unity beyond borders.

The first Amrit Snan witnessed an overwhelming spirit of unity, as people from diverse backgrounds—Indian and foreign alike—participated in this sacred ritual. Foreign visitors, moved by the eternal culture of India, arrived with their families to bathe in the holy Ganga, their hearts brimming with reverence.

Advertisement

On this historic day, the banks of the Sangam were packed to capacity, swarming with devotees. People from across India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and foreign citizens, all immersed in the holy waters of the Ganga. The air was charged with energy as chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Har Har Gange” echoed, creating a divine atmosphere.

Advertisement

This year’s Mahakumbh has been a grand and divine spectacle, further enhancing India’s cultural and spiritual heritage on the international stage. The first two days of the fair saw active participation from citizens from many countries, who were deeply moved by India’s ancient traditions.

Foreign visitors to the Mahakumbh shared their awe and admiration for the event. Jeff, an American citizen currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal, said, “I am traveling through South India and came here via Varanasi. The energy here is very calm and peaceful. Everyone is friendly, and I feel like I’m in a big temple. I’m impressed by the orderliness and cleanliness—there are dustbins every 15 meters.”

An Iranian woman, who was part of a group of nine people visiting from different parts of the world, expressed her gratitude, saying, “We’re staying in a great tent colony. It’s our first time here, and we’re excited to take a holy dip at 10 am. The Kumbh is well organized, and the experience is truly impressive.”

Another American citizen, Paula, said in broken Hindi, “Today is a very good day. We’re fortunate to take a bath with the sadhus. It’s an incredible experience, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to be here.”