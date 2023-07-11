Foreign trekkers, tourists stranded in snow, landslides rescued in Ladakh

Nine foreigners in a group of 13 trekkers and 3 tourists from the UK were among scores of people stranded in various parts of Ladakh due to snow and rain who have been rescued by the Ladakh Police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The trekking group comprised seven Koreans, two French and four local guides. They were stranded due to bad weather in between Zanskar-Lingshed trek at Tsarak Dho near Zangla village from where they were rescued by a police party of Zanskar and brought to Padum safely.

Three tourists from the UK who were stuck at Char Village of Zanskar were evacuated to Padam by men of Project Yojak of BRO.

The Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh have suffered loss of property due to incessant rains and unseasonal snowfall. Several tourists were stranded at various places. Continuous rainfall resulted in multiple slides on the Darcha – Padam Section on Nimmu- Padam- Darcha (NPD) Road. Due to the weather alert issued by Ladakh administration, Traffic Movement on Leh-Upshi road was halted by Police.

A request was received by the BRO for evacuation of stranded tourists. Around 150 vehicles carrying tourists were stranded along a BRO location. These tourists were provided with all possible assistance. A langar was also organised for them at the Gurudwara of 111 RCC.

A local vehicle carrying tourists got trapped in a landslide near Agham on the Khalsar-Agham-Shyok road. Men of the Himank Project of BRO immediately reached the spot and rescued the stranded tourists.

A tweet tagging LG Ladakh and DC Leh sought urgent help for a vehicle stuck under heavy snow at Changla Pass with essentials of an 18 month baby. Swinging into action amid bad weather, Project Himank recovered the vehicle and handed it over to the tourist with essentials.

According to reports, two days of continuous heavy rainfall in Eastern Ladakh has damaged the residential houses and livestock.