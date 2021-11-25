Follow Us:
Foreign ministers of Russia, India and China to meet tomorrow

The meeting is important against the backdrop of the ongoing military stand-off between India and China at Eastern Ladakh.

SNS | New Delhi | November 25, 2021 6:11 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Twitter file photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will chair the 18th meeting of the foreign ministers of RIC (Russia, India and China) to be held in the digital format tomorrow.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss further strengthening of RIC trilateral cooperation, including exchange of views on various regional and international issues of importance, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today.

The meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of RIC foreign ministers in Moscow in September 2020.

Following tomorrow’s meeting, Jaishankar will pass on the chairmanship of the RIC to the foreign minister of China for the next one year.

