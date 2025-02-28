Forcing third language unnecessary in age of AI, hinders progress: Stalin

Debunking the contention of the BJP on the necessity of the three-language policy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin asserted on Friday that in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) it was not necessary to burden students with a third language in school curriculum.

In the latest in his series of social media posts and letters to the cadre, he countered BJP leaders who advocate learning Hindi ‘to buy tea, pani puri or to use toilets in North India,’ saying, “In the Age of AI, forcing any language as a third language is unnecessary. Advanced translation technology already removes language barriers instantly. Students should not be burdened with extra languages.” Further, he said “

True progress, according to him, ‘lies in innovation and not in linguistic innovation’ and hence students should focus on ‘mastering their mother tongue and English while gaining expertise in science and technology. If needed, they can learn any language later’. “In a train journey, if Hindi speakers verbally abuse, Tamils will return it in the same coin in their own mother tongue. Tamils with self-respect and dignity will not be expected to be different unlike those of the BJP here.”

The chief minister said whenever the DMK launches a struggle, those holding the reins of the Union Government are apprehensive and accuse us of being anti-national. But it is only those who destroy the pluralism of the country, its linguistic diversity and unity are the real anti-nationals, he explained to the cadre. Unlike the present-day rulers, leaders like Nehru built an India based on the principle of Unity in Diversity, he pointed out.

It was a credit for the DMK that the party’s agitation in 1952 that had paved the way for the local language on top followed by Hindi and English in the name boards at Railway Stations and Union Government offices, the letter read adding that Tamil and the Tamils had the courage and strength to stand up against hegemonic imposition of any language. As such, it was the Dravidian movement that protected not only Tamil but the mother tongues of other states as well, Stalin said.

Responding to the argument of the present-day rulers and their partymen, who brim with high intellect, advocating Hindi instead of the alien tongue, English, the chief minister explained: “English is foreign to all states while Hindi is mother tongue only to a few states. For Tamil Nadu and other states, it is a foreign tongue. Enemies of our race clamour that times have changed and it is the opportune time to impose Hindi. Tamil, a classical language, could withstand the passage of time and we will not yield to the hegemony of Sanskrit and Hindi and be prepared to lay down our lives.”

“While we have tasted victory in the first battle, the war continues. For it is not just an imposition of a language but part of a conspiracy to Sanskritise this land and a cultural invasion. To know their real intention and their identity, the simple question would do: Instead of Sanskrit, why not perform puja in Tamil in temples?” Stalin said adding that this was the reason for the opposition to Hindi imposition.