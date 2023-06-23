For India-US partnership, even sky is not the limit: PM

Modi was speaking to media persons at White House, along with the US President, shortly before he addressed the Joint Sitting of the US Congress.

In a statement, he said the India-US trade and investment partnership is important not only for the two countries, but also for the global economy. Today America is India’s biggest trade partner.

“We have decided to end the pending issues related to trade and make a fresh start. ICET, i.e. Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies, has emerged as an important framework for our technical cooperation,” he said.

“By expanding our cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space, quantum, and telecom, we are building a robust and futuristic partnership,” he said.

During this visit, he said, he had the opportunity to meet some of the other CEOs from the US.

“I also sensed enthusiasm and a positive attitude towards India during my interaction with them. Both of us agree that it is very crucial for the governments, businesses and academic institutions to come together to make our strategic technology partnership meaningful,” he said.

“We have taken several important initiatives to implement the shared vision of India and America in Clean Energy Transition. This includes areas such as green hydrogen, wind energy, battery storage and carbon capture,” he said.

He said: “We also decided that amidst global uncertainties, India and the US, as trusted partners, will create reliable, secure and resilient global supply chains and value chains. The close defence cooperation between India and the United States is a symbol of our mutual trust and shared strategic priorities.”

“Leaving behind the old buyer-seller relationship, today we have moved towards transfer of technology, co-development and co-production. The decision by General Electric to manufacture engines through technology transfer in India is a landmark agreement,” he said.

Modi said: “This will also open up new employment opportunities in both the countries. This will give a new shape to our defence cooperation in the times to come. Defence industries and start-ups of both countries are important partners in this cooperation. Linking them together is the main objective of our Defence Industrial Roadmap.”

“We have deep and years old cooperation in space science and technology. Today we have taken a quantum leap in our Space Cooperation by deciding to enter into the “Artemis Accords”. In short, for the India-US partnership, even sky is not the limit,” the Prime Minister said.

“The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties. More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing significantly to the progress of America today. The presence of Indians in such large numbers at the White House this morning is testimony to the fact that Indian Americans are the driving force of our relationship,” he said.

“We welcome the decision by the US to open Consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad to further deepen these ties. Similarly, a new Consulate of India will be opened in Seattle,” he said.

Referring to his discussions, Modi said “In today’s meeting, we discussed several regional and global issues. Peace and security in the Indo-Pacific is our shared priority. We both agree that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world.”

“Together with the Quad partners, we have shared ideas on increasing our coordination with all the countries of the region. India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism,” he said.

“We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism. Countries in the Global South have been particularly hard hit by the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine,” he said.

“We are of the opinion that it is essential for all countries to unite to solve these problems. Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has insisted on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully prepared to make every possible contribution to the restoration of peace,” he said.

“Under India’s Presidency of G20, we are emphasizing ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and giving voice to the priorities of the Global South. I thank President Biden for his support of my proposal to make the African Union a full member of the G20,” he said.

“The basic mantra of all our concerted efforts is to strengthen democracy and democratic values and systems. The two largest democracies of the world – India and America – together can contribute significantly to world peace, stability and prosperity. I am sure that on the basis of these values, we will be able to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of not only the people of both the countries, but of the whole world,” Modi said.

Answering a question on the state of human rights and minorities in India from a mediaperson, the Prime Minister said India lives democracy in every manner. He said President Biden has already spoken that democracy runs in the DNA of both America and India.

He said “Our ancestors have put the spirit of democracy into words in the form of the Constitution. Our Government runs on the fundamental principles laid in the Constitution and we have proved that democracy can deliver, without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender.”

The Prime Minister said there is no place for any discrimination. “If you talk of democracy, and if there are no human values, no humanity, no human rights, it will not be democracy. If you accept there is democracy, and it is working, there is no question of discrimination.”

He said India believes in the spirit of “Sabka saath, sabka Vikas, sabka Vishwas, sabka prayas” (we progress together, with everybody’s trust and effort).

India believes in these basic principles and runs on this, he said. Benefits under Government welfare schemes are accessible to all. There is no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, age or region, he said.