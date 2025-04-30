Foolproof arrangements in place as Haryana gears for NEET (UG)-2025

Haryana is fully prepared to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the NEET (UG) examination, scheduled for May 4, 2025. A total of 162 examination centres have been established across the state, with 60,687 students registered to appear.

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the state’s preparedness for the examination.

The meeting was attended by Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, Director, Higher Education, Rahul Hooda, while Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education, Vineet Garg, all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, director of higher education, representatives from the National Testing Agency (NTA), and senior officials from the Education Department joined in via videoconferencing.

The chief secretary underscored the need for seamless coordination between the civil administration and the NTA to ensure a professional, transparent, and incident-free examination process. He directed all deputy commissioners to work in close coordination with the NTA’s City Coordinators to finalize logistical arrangements and ensure the availability of all essential amenities at examination centres. Officers were instructed to conduct on-site visits of the designated centres to assess preparedness and address any gaps well in advance.

The chief secretary directed the concerned deputy commissioners to ensure foolproof arrangements at the examination centres right from the transportation of examination material to the conclusion of the exam. He said any laxity in the entire process would be dealt with strictly and responsibility will be fixed at the highest levels in the district administration.

He also interacted with the DCs and reviewed the preparations in each district. The DCs assured that all arrangements are in place and no malpractice of any kind will be allowed at the examination centres. The chief secretary said the officials must maintain a complete logbook of the strongrooms till the examination process is over.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur directed all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to deploy sufficient police personnel in and around examination centres. He said a two-layer security shall be in place at every exam centre and emphasized the need for effective traffic regulation to prevent congestion and facilitate timely arrival of candidates at their respective centres.

According to official data, Gurugram will host the highest number of candidates, with 6,672 students appearing at 18 centres. This is followed by Hisar with 6,332 candidates at 15 centres, and Faridabad with 6,192 students across 17 centres. In Rohtak, 5,184 students will appear at 15 centres, while Rewari will see 3,840 students across 12 centres.

Bhiwani will accommodate 3,672 students at 7 centres, and Mahendragarh will host 3,392 candidates in 8 centres. Mewat (Nuh) will have 1329 students in 4 centres, Kaithal will see 1634 students at 4 centres, and Karnal will host 2,496 students in 7 centres. Jind will have 2594 candidates in 5 centres, Sonipat will see 2,437 students across 6 centres, and Panipat will accommodate 2,430 students in 7 centres.

In Ambala, 2,344 students will appear in 5 centres, while Sirsa will have 2,038 students across 5 centres. Jhajjar will host 1,968 candidates in 6 centres, Kurukshetra will have 1,811 students in 7 centres, Palwal will accommodate 2736 students in 9 centres, and Yamunanagar will see 1,586 candidates across 5 centres.