Foil extremist ideological campaign misguiding J&K youth: LG Manoj Sinha

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday stressed the need to thwart the extremist ideological campaign that is misguiding youth in Kashmir.

Sinha was addressing north Kashmir’s youth in an interaction “Sahi Raasta” organised by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army at Baramulla.

The ‘Sahi Raasta’ initiative by the Chinar Corps in collaboration with UT administration and civil society aims to bring the misguided youth back to normal life and provide them opportunities for a bright future and remove their misconceptions via interactions and counseling with expert mentors.

“It is necessary to foil underground as well as overground extremist ideological campaign, which is involved in misguiding our youth. Young people and the entire community have a huge responsibility to isolate & expose those justifying or condoning terrorism”, he said.

“J&K has a large pool of excellent human resources and a favourable demographic profile, which is receiving more and more attention from India Inc, interested to transform UT’s economic landscape”.

The LG addressed hundreds of enthusiastic youths and citizens of North Kashmir at the “Sahi Raasta” programme organized by the Chinar Corps.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that Young minds have an instinctive attraction to ideals of peace, selfless service, and progress in society.

Entrepreneurship and employment opportunities are showing spectacular growth, tourism is expanding by leaps and bounds, the Lt Governor observed.

Calling the “Sahi Raasta” program a life-changing process, the Lt Governor said it is an opportunity to turn the dreams of youth into reality showing them the right path to living a virtuous and successful life.

The Lt Governor said that before 2019 the youth of J&K were deliberately denied opportunities by a few vested interests.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir entered a new era of governance. We are addressing critical areas of reforms for speeding up investment and growth, the Lt Governor said.

Terming peace and harmony as preconditions for development, the Lt Governor lauded the Army and the security forces for their sustained efforts towards maintaining peace and also bringing misguided youth back on to the right path.

While speaking on the occasion, Lt General DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, talked briefly about the ‘Sahi Raasta’ initiative and the participants that have benefitted from it.

