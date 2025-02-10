‘Focus your mind to know how to challenge yourself’: PM to students ‘in Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday suggested students to focus their minds on what challenges them, and said they should learn how to share their issues and problems with other people.

Interacting with students at Sunder Nursery in Delhi during the programme Pariksha Pe Charcha’, PM Modi said, “… You have to focus your mind to know how to challenge yourself… A leader becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people… Respect cannot be demanded…You have to change yourself and your behaviour will gain respect for you… People will accept your behaviour, they will not accept your preachings…”

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is part of the larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by Prime Minister Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. Examinations are often a source of stress for students and their families, but the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (PPC) initiative by PM Modi has been transforming this narrative.

The PM asked students to mediate and observe the surroundings including birds, fountains, and other things. He asked students to do pranayam and share a technique to control the body.

Mr Modi shared symptoms of anxiety and depression among students. He said that students should learn how to share their issues and problems with other people. Through speaking and sharing problems, a person gets relaxed, he stressed.

PM Modi called students lucky as they have usage of technology. “Students need to understand whether they just watch the reels or understand its nitty gritty,” he said , adding ”we should use and understand technology and do its ‘optimum utilisation’.”

PM Modi asked parents to understand their wards and understand their potential whether it is in sports, or arts. He also asked teachers to not compare students.

Speaking to the students, PM Modi said, “Our society is such that low grades create a tense environment in the house… You have pressure but you have to prepare yourself without worrying about it… And you have to keep challenging yourself…”

He said, ” …Students are not robots. We study for our holistic development… Students cannot grow if they are trapped in books… Students need to do their favourite activities, only then they can perform well in exams… One should not live with the mentality that exams are everything… One should gain as much knowledge as possible but not think that exams are everything… One should develop a habit of writing…”

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 will feature seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning. The PPC 2025 event will feature Spiritual leader Sadhguru, Olympian Mary Kom, Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara, and Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey.

According to the MyGov official website, this year more than 3.30 crore students, 20.71 lakh teachers, and 5.51 lakh parents have registered for the event.