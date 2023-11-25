FM rebukes Kerala govt for lying about Central fund allocation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday came down heavily against the Kerala government for misrepresenting facts on Central fund allocation.

Speaking after inaugurating a loan mela at Attingal near here, Sitharaman said that those who have followed the Finance Commission’s instructions have been properly given grants and if Kerala has not received it, it is because they have not followed the instructions.

Launching a scathing attack on the LDF government in Kerala, which has announced a protest in New Delhi in January against the alleged neglect by the Central government, the union Finance Minister accused the Kerala government of propagating false claims that the Union government hasn’t allocated funds to the state.

Advertisement

“The state government was asked twice to submit the documents related to the transfer of Central grant but we received nothing,” said Sitharaman.

Presenting figures on Central fund transfers, Sitharaman emphasised that the Centre has fulfilled all eligible instances of fund transfers to Kerala

The Minister clarified that all funds for social security pensions were transferred to Kerala last month. However, the state hasn’t applied for the second instalment.

“Under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), all the pending liabilities and the first tranche of 2023-24, covering senior citizens’ pensions amounting to Rs 602.14 crore, has already been released to Kerala in October 2023,” she said.

“On the issue regarding 7th UGC pay revision, the Ministry of Education has informed that the Scheme of 50 per cent Central share (7th CPC), through reimbursement was given to those state governments who adopted and implemented the revised pay scales as per the 7th CPC, subject to fulfilment of all the conditions laid down in the scheme and submission of the complete proposal as per the guidelines on or before 31st March, 2022,” Seetharaman said. “The Kerala government didn’t fulfil the requisite conditions, hence the funds couldn’t be released,” she added.

The Union Finance Minister claimed that the highest amount of Finance Commission Grants has been released to Kerala from 2009-10 to 2023-24 under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Regarding the GST compensation, Sitharaman stated that Kerala needs to provide accurate reports through the Accountant General (AG) to claim compensation.

Tearing apart the state government for the recurring farmer’s suicide in the state, she said negligence, extravagance and nepotism of the Kerala government affected several farmers,leading them into debt trap.

“If paddy is procured from the farmers, they should be paid through the account and that is what the central government is doing,” she said.

She alleged that Kerala is changing the name of the Central projects after getting Central allocations.

Stating that there is a false propaganda going on in the state regarding the allocation of Central funds, the union Finance Minister said the people should know the true facts regarding the Central fund allocation. She also requested the visual media personnel to turn on their cameras and record whatever she was saying.

The CPI-M–led ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has decided to stage protests at the national as well as at the state level against the “central government’s neglect and denial of financial aid to Kerala. LDF leaders said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers will participate in the protest to be held in New Delhi in January.