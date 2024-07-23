FM announces exemption of 3 more cancer medicines from customs duties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced exemption of three more medicines from custom duties to provide relief to the patients suffering from the dreaded disease.

Presenting the Union Budget 2024, Sitharaman said, “To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from customs duties.”

The finance minister also announced changes in the basic customs duty (BCD) on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors. “I also propose changes in the BCD on X-ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical X-ray machines under the phased manufacturing programme, so as to synchronise them with domestic capacity addition,” she said.

She also announced that new medical colleges would be established in Bihar.

Reacting to the Budget, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said, “This budget is not just a document, it’s a roadmap guiding our nation towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat@47’, positioning India as a global superpower. This meticulously crafted visionary budget is set to script a new chapter in our nation’s development.”

“By addressing the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, it promises to accelerate progress and deliver inclusive growth. The budget is designed to provide opportunities for all, from youth and women to farmers and the underprivileged, ensuring that every segment of society benefits from our shared progress. My heartfelt congratulations to Nirmala Sitharaman ji for presenting a budget that reflects our national vision and development plans with great foresight,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, the Health Ministry wrote in a post on X, “Union Budget 2024 strengthens healthcare with duty exemptions on cancer medicines, new medical colleges in Bihar, and revised customs duty on X-ray equipment, enhancing treatment access and medical infrastructure.”