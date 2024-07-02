Floods devastate wildlife habitats across Assam: Kaziranga National Park severely impacted

Flood waters have wreaked havoc on wildlife habitats across Assam, with the situation in major national parks, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park, reaching alarming proportions.

Reports indicate that 95 out of 233 forest camps within Kaziranga have been inundated, forcing animals to seek refuge on higher ground or stray onto roads, posing risks to both wildlife and humans.

Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its significant population of one-horned rhinoceroses, tigers, and elephants, is facing a severe crisis.

The park, which also supports diverse flora and fauna, has been partially submerged, affecting the natural habitats of many species.

This flood, exacerbated by heavy rains in Arunachal Pradesh and upper Assam, has driven wildlife out of their usual habitats, with some animals straying dangerously close to highways.

To mitigate the risks, Assam Police have implemented traffic diversions on National Highway 715, which passes through Kaziranga National Park.

From July 1, commercial trucks have been prohibited from passing through the park to minimise disturbances to the wildlife.

All passenger vehicles, both private and commercial, must adhere to regulated speeds, with police and forest staff escorting these vehicles every half hour to ensure smooth and safe passage.

Trucks traveling to Upper Assam are being rerouted via the North Bank, utilising the Kalia Bhomora Bridge and the Bogibeel Bridge. This measure aims to reduce traffic and prevent accidents involving wildlife on the flooded roads.

The flooding has also led to the destruction of infrastructure within the park. A wooden bridge near the Moshguli Camp in the Agratoli Range was destroyed on July 1, further complicating rescue and relief operations.

In response, authorities have implemented several precautionary measures. Standby rescue teams, veterinary units, boats, barricades, and essential supplies have been deployed to assist in the ongoing crisis. Additionally, animal sensors have been activated, and joint patrols by commando groups and forest teams are being conducted to ensure the safety of the animals and the staff.

A flood gauge station, supported by the Central Water Commission, has been set up for real-time monitoring of flood levels, enabling more efficient management of the situation.

The rising water levels of the Dhanashree and Brahmaputra rivers have also endangered the lives of animals in Orang National Park, located in the Darrang district of Assam. Approximately 70 per cent of the park is now underwater. Out of the 50 camps within the park, 20 have been submerged. The flooding in Orang National Park poses a severe threat to its wildlife, which includes species like the Bengal tiger, Indian rhinoceros, and various species of deer and birds.

Authorities are calling for urgent measures to ensure the safety of both the animals and the forest staff in Orang National Park. The park management is working tirelessly to rescue and relocate animals to safer areas while providing necessary support to the staff.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been actively monitoring the situation. He posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to enquire about the flood situation in Assam. CM Sarma briefed the Prime Minister about the severe impact of the second wave of floods caused by heavy rains and outlined the relief measures being undertaken by the state government.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical, with continuous monitoring and swift action required to mitigate the impact on the state’s precious wildlife and natural habitats.