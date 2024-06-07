Flood situation in Assam improves, over 1.3 lakh people still affected

The flood situation in Assam has improved significantly as waters receded from the plains, yet more than 1.3 lakh people continue to grapple with the aftermath across several districts of the state.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 1,29,500 people are still affected by the floods in seven districts.

This year’s monsoon season has been particularly devastating, with the total fatality count due to floods, landslides, and storms reaching 34.

The government is actively managing 78 relief camps across five districts, providing shelter to 16,947 people. Additionally, 25 relief distribution centres are operating in these districts to supply necessary aid.

Despite the receding waters, 293 villages remain submerged, and 5,702.1 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, according to ASDMA reports.

The floods have wreaked havoc on the infrastructure, causing significant damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other critical structures in the Cachar, Hojai, Morigaon, and Nagaon districts.

The extensive flooding has also had a severe impact on livestock, with over 26,800 domestic animals and poultry affected statewide. The state government, along with various relief organisations, continues to work tirelessly to provide aid and support to those affected, as efforts to restore normalcy progress.

Efforts to address the flood damage are ongoing, with priority given to repairing infrastructure and supporting the affected population.

The authorities are also focusing on long-term measures to mitigate the impact of future floods, aiming to enhance the resilience of the state’s communities and infrastructure against such natural disasters.