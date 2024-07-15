Assam: Two more people dead in flood-related incidents, death toll touches 93

The flood in Assam has so far claimed 93 lives, as two people died in Karimganj district in the last 24 hours, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two people including a child died in Karimganj district on Sunday taking the total death toll to 93.

The flood situation in the state has been marginally improving as the flood waters are receding in various parts, but nearly 5.98 lakh people of 18 districts – Cachar, Nalbari, Kamrup, Golaghat, Morigaon, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Goalpara, Nagaon, Karimganj, Kamrup (M), Dhemaji, Majuli, Darrang, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Biswanath, are still affected in the deluge.

“115900 people are affected in Cachar district followed by 81497 people in Dhubri district, 76012 people in Nagaon, 58928 people in Goalpara, 54577 people in Dhemaji, 50966 people in Golaghat, 47024 people in Sivasagar district,” said in the ASDMA flood report.

On the other hand, 1342 villages under 52 revenue circles are still under water and the flood waters submerged 25367.61 hectares of crop area.

Advertisement

The water level of the Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri while the Burhidihing River is flowing above the danger level mark at Chenimari (Khowang), Disang River at Nanglamuraghat.

Over 58,000 people are still taking shelter in 172 relief camps and distribution centres in 13 districts. 283712 domestic animals were also affected by the deluge.

In the last 24 hours, the flood waters washed away 232 animals, fully damaged 161 houses and partially damaged 6663 houses, and 13 roads.

On the other hand, 196 animals including 10 rhinos died in the flood in Kaziranga National Park. According to the park authority, 165 Hog Deer, 10 rhinos, 2 Swamp Deer, and 2 Sambar drowned in flood waters while 2 Hog Deer died in a vehicle hit, 14 animals died under care and 1 Otter(pup) died in other reasons.

During the flood time, the park authority rescued 143 animals including 2 rhino calves and 2 elephant calves. 26 forest camps of the park are still underwater.