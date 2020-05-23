The Delhi International Airport authority on Saturday informed that all flights, for the time being, will operate from Terminal T3.

Domestic flight services are to resume partially from May 25.

Delhi International Airport Limited, CEO, Videh Jaipuriar said that it is “very important to resume flight operations because we have to actually learn to live with corona.”

He further said that people need not be worried about flying during the Coronavirus pandemic but be careful.

The DIAL CEO further assured that the airport has made all the arrangements to ensure that there is touchless boarding of passengers.

“So, please come in with boarding pass printed at home or use scan-and-fly kiosks. If there is any confusion then passengers can contact the airport staff,” Jaipuriar added.

Important Announcement: All flights will be operating from #Terminal3. Please visit https://t.co/ch9P0R4bMp for more information related to travelling safely and fighting #COVID19. #FlySafe #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/TGb9jwqLlW — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 23, 2020

Domestic flights will recommence in “calibrated manner” from May 25, the government said in a major announcement on Wednesday, two months after commercial airlines ceased operations in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a tweet further asked all airports and air carriers to be ready for operations from Monday.

SOPs for passenger movement have also been separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

However, there is no information yet on international airline operations.

In an unprecedented measure to check the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus disease, operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines had been suspended on March 25.

The aviation sector has been hit hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. Airlines have either slashed salaries or asked employees to go on a sabbatical without pay.

Meanwhile, the government has advised vulnerable persons, including the elderly, pregnant women, and passengers with health issues to avoid air travel during this period of Coronavirus outbreak.

No physical check-in will be done at airport counters and only those passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport.

A self-declaration form or Aarogya Setu App status would be obtained to make sure that the passenger is free of Coronavirus symptoms. Passengers with “Red” status on the app are not allowed to travel. No traveller from containment zones would be allowed. Further, it is mandatory for passengers to wear protective gear i.e. a mask.

No meal services or newspaper or magazine will be provided onboard the flights by the airlines. The passengers are also advised to minimise use of lavatory and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles.

The cabin crew are to be in full protective suit during travel.

Only one check-in bag is allowed and use of baggage trolleys are to be minimised, according to the ministry’s guidelines.

The passengers are required to arrive at the airport at least two hours before the departure time.

Meanwhile, the civil aviation minister has made it clear that it would not be possible to keep the middle seat vacant, one of the suggestions for ensuring physical distancing to avoid the Coronavirus infection.