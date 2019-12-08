Srinagar airport witnessed the suspension of flight operation for the second consecutive day due to dense fog on Sunday. All flights were cancelled on Sunday due to poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said.

“All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Sunday and no flight operations took place,” an Airport Authority of India (AAI) official said.

The official told that there were 28 flights including those for the armed forces, were scheduled at the airport for Sunday.

“The airlines took the decision to cancel all flights because of very poor visibility caused by heavy fog in the valley,” the official said.

From the last three days, the flight operations have been severely affected due to bad weather conditions in Srinagar.

On Friday, several flights were cancelled, while no flight operations took place on Saturday.

On Sunday, a thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the valley affecting the visibility.