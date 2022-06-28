Five young men crushed to death as car rams into trailer in Jalore district

Rajasthan Car Accident: Five young men who went to collect dinner packs from a roadside hotel were crushed to death when their car in which they were travelling rammed into a granite laden trailer on NH-325 on Ahor-Takhatgarh highway in Jalore district late on Monday night.

The trailer tried to halt on roadside after its driver noticed that one of vehicle’s tyres got deflated but meanwhile the car rammed into it from behind.

Instead of stopping the trailer, its driver tried to flee from the scene but it dragged their car for 5 kms until passer-by vehicle owners warned its driver, the PHQ police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ramlal, 24, Kamlesh 25, Chaganlal, 25, Dinesh Kumar, 24, and Manaram, 24, the police said adding the bodies from car-debris and sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, in their Tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of young men saying it was most unfortunate and untimely.