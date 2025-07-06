Five policemen injured as Muharram procession turns violent in Ujjain

Five policemen sustained injuries in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday as a Muharram procession turned violent.

The police resorted to canecharge on the participants of the procession after the latter allegedly tried to take a horse through barricades on a route, which police said had been prohibited for the procession.

The incident occurred near Khajurwadi Masjid under Jiwajiganj police station limits after some of those taking part in the procession clashed with police.

According to Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma, the route had been finalised in advance and organisers of the procession were clearly instructed not to take horses through prohibited paths. “Despite this, those in the procession tried to force their way after getting the horse to ram into the barricades,” the SP said.

“We had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd,” he informed.

Jiwajiganj Police Station House Officer Vivek Kanodia said assistant sub inspector Khuman Singh Kelwa, head constables Mukesh Munia, Anil Sisodia, Chandrapal, and constable Shyam Singh were injured and received first aid at the district hospital.

He said 16 persons, including the organisers, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty.

Ujjain is the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, who is also the state’s home minister.