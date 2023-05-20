Fitness test of vehicles can now be done in any district of UP

The Uttar Pradesh Government has made the procurement of fitness certificates of vehicles easy for vehicle owners.

The government has amended the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998, to give the facility to all the vehicle owners of the state. A notification in this regard has been issued by the government, officials here on Saturday said.

After this amendment, the rules will be stated as the Uttar Pradesh Motoryan (29th Amendment) Rules, 2023. The previous method mandated that vehicle owners obtain a fitness certificate for their vehicles only in the same district where their vehicles were first registered.

According to the amendment made in the rules, an application can be made for the fitness test of the vehicle in any district of the state. If the vehicle is being operated in any other State, the prescribed authority shall be the Registering Authority or the Automatic Testing Centre of the nearest district of Uttar Pradesh.

However, the next certificate after this will be obtained from an authorized testing center where the vehicle is registered. In the earlier system, the prescribed authority used to be the registering authority. The application for issue of fitness certificate had to be placed before the same registering authority or authorized testing center under whose jurisdiction the vehicle falls.

As per the Act and Rules, when a vehicle is presented for inspection, the registering authority or the authorized testing center shall accept a certificate of the vehicle being in good condition. The vehicle owner can present the vehicle along with the testing fee to the registering authority or the authorized testing center within 60 days from the date of expiry of the fitness certificate.

However, if the vehicle fails the test, the owner of the vehicle can apply for the test again by paying the prescribed fee for re-testing. If the application for renewal is made after the expiry of the fitness certificate of the vehicle, the renewal will be effective from the date of issue of the certificate.

Some rules have been abolished in the amendments. Among them, the Registrar Officer or Authorized Examination Center will no longer be able to fix the date for the next inspection. Furthermore, the requirement to apply within a minimum of one month of the expiration of the vehicle owner’s certificate and the mandatory provision of the date and time by the Registrar Officer have also been abolished.