“Fit for CBI, NIA case”: Suvendu Adhikari on Jadavpur University student death

Referring to the arrest of a Kashmiri boy in the death case of a student from Jadavpur University, West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari demanded a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation and the National Investigation Agency as it involves multiple states.

“A boy from Kashmir was arrested today. Who issued a residential certificate to him? How did he get the OBC A certificate?… The case has now become multi-state so it’s a fit case for CBI and NIA,” said Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier on Monday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal calling for a report on the Jadavpur University student death case within four weeks.

A first-year student of Jadavpur University, identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university’s hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called Jadavpur University authorities for an emergency meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Six more people were arrested on Wednesday morning in connection with the Jadavpur University student death case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine, police said.