First time the whole world is so optimistic about India: PM Modi at Global Investors Summit in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said for the first time in India’s history, such an opportunity has come when the whole world is so optimistic about the nation. He inaugurated the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal and unveiled 18 policies of the Madhya Pradesh government on industry and startups, among other things.

‘”For the first time in the history of India, such an opportunity has come when the whole world is so optimistic about India. Be it the common people, economic policy experts, various countries or institutions, everyone has great expectations from India. The comments that have come in the last few weeks are going to boost the enthusiasm of every investor in India,” he said while addressing the gathering.

Just a few days ago, he said the World Bank said that India will remain the world’s fastest-growing economy in the coming years.

”A representative of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said the future of the world is in India. A few days ago, an organisation of the UN on climate change called India a superpower of solar power. This organisation also said that while many countries only talk, India shows results,” the PM noted.

Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal, is hosting the “Invest MP Global Investor Summit” (GIS) 2025, which is being held on February 24-25.

Prime Minister Modi apologised for being late to the event. He said, ”The delay happened because when I reached here yesterday, one thing came to my mind that today there is an exam for the students of class 10th and 12th and the timing of that was clashing with my leaving the Raj Bhavan and because of that there was a possibility that if the roads get closed due to security reasons, then the students may face difficulty in going for the exam and to avoid this difficulty, I thought that I will leave the Raj Bhavan only after all the students reach their examination centres. Because of that, I delayed my leaving by 15-20 minutes. For your inconvenience, I once again apologize to you all.”

The summit aims to showcase the state’s vast investment potential and bring together global and domestic investors.

According to an official release, the state government has invited entrepreneurs from 60 countries to explore investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. The summit will witness the participation of 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals from key strategic nations, further strengthening international business ties.

Several leading industrialists from the country are also participating in the summit. Notable business leaders attending include Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group; Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group; Nadir Godrej, Chairman and MD of Godrej Industries Limited; Piruz Khambatta, Group Chairman of Rasna Private Limited; Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and MD of Bharat Forge Limited; Rahul Awasthi, Global Head of Operations at Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited; and Neeraj Akhoury, CEO of ACC Limited.