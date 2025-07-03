First phase of counselling for PG courses concludes at Central University of Jharkhand

The Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) has successfully completed the first phase of counselling for admission to 13 postgraduate programmes for the 2025–26 academic session. The offline counselling and document verification process, held from June 30 to July 3, saw participation from 2,300 candidates for 460 available seats.

Chairman of the Admission Cell, Prof. G.P. Singh, informed that a total of 3,384 candidates had registered online for these courses. Out of them, 2,300 reported for the offline counselling process, which was conducted at the university campus.

Dr. Hrishikesh Mahto, Convener of PG Admissions, listed the programmes for which counselling was held. These include M.Sc. in Geoinformatics, Statistics, Geology, and Chemistry; M.A. in English, Public Administration, Political Science, and Tibetan Language; M.P.A. in Theatre Art and Hindustani Vocal Music, along with MBA, B.Ed, and M.Com.

Prof. Singh added that seat allotment will be done from July 7 onwards, based on merit and post-reverification of documents. Candidates allotted seats will be required to confirm their admission by paying the fees within 36 hours. Failing to do so will result in the seat being offered to waitlisted candidates.