First ‘Made-in-India’ chip to come out in September or October: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the first ‘Made-in-India’ chip would come out in September or October this year.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, the minister said the government has granted Rs 334 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru “for new research and development (R&D) in gallium nitride, a technology in semiconductors, which is used in telecom and power”.

The government will soon come out with a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for components, he said.

Notably, last month too, Minister Vaishnaw said the first ‘Made-in-India’ chip will be rolled out this year.

The chip was supposed to be launched in December 2024, as announced by Vaishnaw at the Davos summit in January last year.

Tata Electronics, in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), is making India’s first semiconductor fab in Gujarat’s Dholera.

According to information on IISc website, GaN is touted to be India’s opportunity to mark its presence in the niche field of semiconductors. A interdisciplinary group of faculty members at IISc have developed India’s first-ever e-mode gallium nitride power transistor, whose performance is comparable to some of the best reports till date, it says.