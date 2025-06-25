First attempt mandatory, second optional: CBSE unveils new Class X exam format; biannual exams begin in 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced a major reform in the Class X board exam, making it a biannual exercise beginning in 2026. The announcement was made by CBSE Examination Controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj.

The circular issued by the CBSE stated that the two board examinations, being introduced in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020, stipulate that “to further eliminate the ‘high stakes’ aspects of board exams, all students will be allowed to take board exams on up to two occasions during any given school year — one main examination and one for improvement, if desired.” It added that the policy also emphasises that, in addition to introducing greater flexibility, student choice, and best-of-two attempts, assessments that primarily test core capacities must be the immediate key reform in all board exams.

Advertisement

As per the revised policy, it is mandatory for all students to appear in the first board examination. However, students who pass and are eligible will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

Advertisement

Further, if a student has not appeared in three or more subjects in the first examination, he or she will not be allowed to appear in the second examination. Such students will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category and will be eligible to take the examination only in the main exam scheduled for February of the following year.

Students who receive a Compartment result in the first examination will be allowed to appear in the second examination under the Compartment Category. Furthermore, additional subjects will not be permitted after passing class Х, and students will not be allowed to take stand-alone subjects.

Stating that the first phase will be conducted in February and the second in May, Bhardwaj said the results for the two phases will be announced in April and June, respectively. “It will be mandatory (for students) to appear in the first phase, while the second phase will be optional. Students will be allowed to improve their performance in any three subjects out of science, mathematics, social science, and languages,” he added.

The CBSE has clarified that class X board students from winter-bound schools will have the option to appear either in the first examination or the second examination in the offered subjects. It has also made it clear that internal assessment will be conducted only once per academic session.

In February, the Board announced the draft norms and uploaded the same on its website, seeking feedback from stakeholders, including schools, students, and their parents.