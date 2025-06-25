First Astro festival in Ladakh from 27 June

The first Astro Festival in Ladakh will be held at the University of Ladakh at Leh from 27th to 28th June.

The Deputy Commissioner Leh, Romil Singh Donk, chaired a preparatory meeting regarding the Festival of Ladakh. The festival is being organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, and is considered a pioneering initiative for the region.

The festival is designed to offer a unique blend of daytime academic engagement and captivating nighttime experiences. Experts in the field will host seminars during the day, while evenings will be dedicated to star-gazing sessions using telescopes, providing attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the cosmos.

The DC emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts for the festival’s success.