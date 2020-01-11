A fire broke out in Delhi Hari Nagar’s shoe manufacturing factory on Saturday evening.

The fire was reported at 5.02 p.m. in the shoe factory at Mayapuri Phase 2 and rescue operation is underway, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS.

Garg told that a total of 20 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The fire tenders find difficulty to reach the spot due to factory being located in a congested area.

He further told that no casualty was reported till now.

A major fire broke out on December 23 in a factory at Anaj Mandi in which around 9 people were dead. After the incident, the existence of factories in residential area and their authorisation were in question.