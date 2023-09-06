Fire breaks out at 3-star hotel in UP’s Varanasi, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at a three-star hotel in Sri Nagar Colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi late on Tuesday night causing damage to property worth crores, officials said.

However, no casualties or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Panic gripped the area after the incident the exact reason behind the fire was not clear.

After receiving information, a team of fire tenders reached the and started the operation.

“Fire tenders are currently at the spot and an operation to douse the fire is on,” officials said.

The videos of the incident show thick smoke and flames coming from the hotel as firefighters struggled to control the fire.

Locals claimed that the fire brigade reached the spot after a delay of more than an hour.

Further details awaited.

