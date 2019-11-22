Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Azam Khan’s wife Tanzeen Fatima and his son Abdullah Azam Khan are once again under scanner as an FIR has been lodged against them in a case of alleged conspiracy to grab government land in 2014 when Azam Khan was urban development minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Both Tanzeen Fatima and Abdullah Azam are SP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

The alleged land was under the possession of Rampur district magistrate. The FIR has been filed under sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former District Cooperative Development Federation (DCDF) chairman, Sayyed Jafar Ali is made the co-accused and FIR has been filed against him as well.

More than 84 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are related to land encroachment for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University where Azam Khan is the chancellor.

Earlier, the Rampur district court had issued non-bailable warrants against Azam Khan and his family in the matter related to the dispute in birth documents of Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam , who is an SP MLA.

Azam Khan, his wife and son Abdullah Azam were to appear in court on Tuesday but neither of them appeared after which the court issued the non-bailable warrants against them.

There are over 84 criminal cases pending against Azam Khan and his family in Rampur, related to land grabbing, encroachment, book theft, statue theft, power theft, buffalo theft, goat theft and forgery.

Azam Khan has failed to get anticipatory bail in the cases.

His wife Tanzeen Fatima, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was recently elected to the Vidhan Sabha from Rampur in a by-election last month.