FIR against SP MLA for alleged torture of maids

An FIR has been registered against Bhadohi Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Jamal Baig and his wife Seema Baig for alleged torture of their two maids under various sections late on Friday night.

The case registered by the State Labour Department on the recommendation of Child Welfare Committee Chairman P C Upadhyay, mentions assault and torture on a minor girl, who is working at the residence of the MLA, while another committed suicide.

On Sunday night, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself with the ceiling at the residence of Zahid Baig in the Malikan locality of Bhadohi Nagar. Consequently, a team of the Labour Department, Child Welfare Committee, and the District Probation Department conducted an investigation into the case on the instructions of the officials.

On the other hand, another teenage girl from Sarroin village, who used to work at the residence of the SP MLA, was recovered. The maid was sent to a child protection home in Prayagraj after a medical examination and recording of her statement.

On Friday, the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee wrote a letter to the Labour Enforcement Officer recommending legal action in the case.

The labor enforcement officer registered a case against Beg and his wife Seema under various sections including child labour, bonded labour at Bhadohi Kotwali late night.

The maid, who committed suicide, has been mentioned in the lawsuit which said she was not even after working at the MLA’s house for nine years.